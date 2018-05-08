Voter turnout just over 25 percent

Voter turnout barely exceeded 25 percent at Tuesday’s primary, as 4,170 ballots were cast out of the 16,548 registered voters in Fayette County. Early voting numbers were up from the primary four years ago, however, as over 700 absentee ballots were received by the local board of elections.

Other local voting totals of note include:

Jim Garland won the Fayette County Commissioner Republican primary unopposed with 2,744 votes, according to unofficial totals from the board of elections. Additionally, Sandra Wilson won the Fayette County Clerk of Courts Republican primary unopposed with 2,573 votes.

All Fayette County Democratic Central Committee races were unopposed, though several Fayette County Republican central committee positions were contested during the election Tuesday.

According to unofficial results for the Republican primary:

In the race for central committee member 1C, Steven Begin won over Alfred M. Cornell Jr., 48-20.

In the race for central committee member 3D, Evelyn Pentzer won with 132 votes against Lyle H. Ranson, who had 60 votes.

In the race for central committee member 3F, Greg Phipps won over Cathy Templin 185-87.

In the race for central committee member 4B, Valerie McKinney won with 54 votes against Joni Sword, who received 51 votes.

In the race for central committee member for Jasper, Glenn Rankin edged out with 64 votes over his opponent, Wayne Arnold, who received 58 votes.

In the race for central committee member for Paint, Robin Beekman claimed victory with 91 votes against her opponent, Jeffrey Schlichter, who received 51 votes.

In the race for central committee member for Perry, Janet Anderson received 92 votes to win against Jack McDaniel with 44 votes.

In the race for central committee member for Union North, Bryana Gibbs received the most votes with 51, with David Edwards receiving 42 and Ethel Renee Loyd receiving 24.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Andy Bivens helps collect ballots during the 2018 May primary Tuesday evening. Several Fayette Republican Central Committee races were contested, and several poll workers said the race for Fayette County Auditor continued to keep the day steady with voters. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_IMG_2285.jpg Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Andy Bivens helps collect ballots during the 2018 May primary Tuesday evening. Several Fayette Republican Central Committee races were contested, and several poll workers said the race for Fayette County Auditor continued to keep the day steady with voters.