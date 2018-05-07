Trimmer wins Kiwanis Teen Talent Show

Jocelyn Trimmer of Washington High School was the winner Saturday of the 51st Washington Kiwanis Club Teen Talent Show.

Performing the song “Defying Gravity,” Trimmer was judged best among 25 acts at the Miami Trace Performing Arts Center before an audience of nearly 200. She received a first place prize from Kiwanis of $500.

Finishing second was the duet of Abigail Sever and Analese Mitson from Washington Court House performing the song, “Some Things Were Meant to Be.” They received a prize of $400.

The five judges awarded third place to Washington High School student Brooklynn Stanley for her performance of the song“Since I Don’t Have You.” She was awarded $300.

Fourth place went to the duet of Elijah Campbell and Brooklynn Stanley for the song “Seventeen.” They received $200.

The audience selected the “Fan Favorite” as Brian Everhart, who performed the song “Free and Easy.”

Master of Ceremonies for the annual Teen Talent Show was local radio personality Harry Wright.

The Miami Trace Key Club, Platinum Productions and school staff members served as stage crew and support services for the annual Kiwanis Club event.

Winner of the 51st Kiwanis Teen Talent Show Jocelyn Trimmer of Washington High School is pictured with Master of Ceremonies Harry Wright after the winners were named. Gary Brock | AIM Media photos The 2018 Kiwanis Club Teen Talent Show winners are, from left, 1st place, Jocelyn Trimmer; second place, Analese Mitson and Abigail Sever; third place, Brooklynn Stanley; fourth place, Stanley and Elijah Campbell; Fan Favorite Brian Everhart; and Kiwanis Club President Wanda Coil. Gary Brock | AIM Media photos