Teen talent on display at Kiwanis Talent Show

The 51st-annual Washington Kiwanis Club Teen Talent Show on Saturday at the Miami Trace performing arts center featured 25 acts from students at both Washington High School and Miami Trace High School. These photos are from the dress rehearsal Friday and the show on Saturday.The duet of Abigail Sever and Analese Mitson of Washington High School perform “Some Things Are Meant to Be.”

Washington High School singer Abigail Sever performs “Make You Feel My Love.”

Alyssa Reeves of Washington High School sings “Imagine.”

Analese Mitson of Washington High School sings “Taylor the Latte Boy.”

Brian Everhart of Miami Trace High School sings “Free and Easy.”

Brooklynn Stanley sings “Since I Don’t Have You.”

Students Elijah Campbell and Brooklynn Stanley perform the duet “Seventeen.”

Eva Smalley of Washington High School performs “Lies.”

Performer Grant DeBruin sings “The Longer I Live.”

Miami Trace’s Haiven Pepper sings “Don’t Forget Me.”

Hunter Houser of Miami Trace sings “Imagine.”

Ji’ Kailah Marks of Washington High School sings “I Dreamed a Dream.”

Washington High School’s Jocelyn Trimmer won the 2018 Kiwanis Club Teen Talent Show Saturday with this performance of “Defying Gravity.”

Jocelyn Trimmer of Washington High School performs “Anything Goes.”

Keely Smith of Miami Trace performs “Rolling in the Deep.”

Khenadi Grubb of Miami Trace sings and plays piano to the song “Down to Earth.”

Kieara Hites of Washington High School performs “Out Here On My Own.”

Guitarist Craig Campbell of the band “Krush” from Miami Trace performs “Beat It.”

The band “Krush” from Miami Trace performs the song “Beat It.” Pictured are members Shelbie Rowan, vocals; Daniel Everhart, drums; and Matt Chace, bass.

Mackenzie Grafstrom from Miami Trace sings “Fight Song.”

Madison Gilmore sings “Hallelujah.”

Haiven Pepper and Sam Braden of Miami Trace perform “In a Crowd of Thousands.”

Sam Braden of Miami Trace sings “With You.”

Shira Beedy of Miami Trace sings “Maybe.”

Taylor Sisson of Miami Trace performs “Girl on Fire.”