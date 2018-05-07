Posted on by

VFW Post 3762 supports local students

The VFW Post 3762 recently donated two scholarships to Washington High School. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Josh Trimmer, Tracy Rose, Robin Courts and Sheldon Litton

The VFW Post 3762 recently donated a scholarship to Miami Trace High School. Pictured (L to R): Bob Malone, Ed Wynne, Sheldon Litton, Dyamin Baker, Mr. Enochs and Mr. Sheets.


