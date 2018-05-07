DECA visits Altrusa International

At the May 3 Altrusa International of Washington C.H. meeting, six members from Washington High School’s DECA shared their group’s accomplishments over the past school year with Altrusa’s board, which is serving as the Business & Advisory Council for the DECA board. DECA is a national club associated locally with the business program of Great Oaks. At Washington High School, David Penwell teaches Principles of Business and Marketing classes and advises the club, organizing everything as project-based learning experiences in which students are required to participate in hands-on community service as they run their own businesses. (Thence the “fit” with Altrusa’s motto of “Leading to a Better Community.”) A particularly proud development since both boards met together in February: When two WHS sophomores, Trevor Minyo and Sam Schroeder, competed in mid-April at Nationals in Atlanta, Minyo placed in the top 2 percent in the country in “Retail Merchandising” and Schroeder placed in the top 5 percent in the country in “Food Marketing Series Event.”

Shown are (from left) DECA President Spencer Minyo, Christian Matson, Altrusa President Cathy White, Shrey Maniye, teacher/advisor David Penwell; and to the right of the poster, Christina Luebbe, Blaise Tayese and Jaxson Singleton.