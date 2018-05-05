Early voting totals up for primary

Just days before Tuesday’s primary election, the number of early voters in Fayette County has increased significantly from the primary election four years ago.

As of Friday afternoon, the early voting total was at 586 — up from approximately 360 at the 2014 primary election, according to the Fayette County Board of Elections.

“We’re actually up quite a bit compared to four years ago,” said Beth Ann Snyder, the director of the local board of elections. “The higher number is attributed to the auditor’s race, the EMS issues, state issues. Plus, both Democrats and Republicans have races for governor at the primary. And you really can only compare this primary to the one four years ago because the one two years ago was a presidential primary.”

Opportunities for registered voters to cast their ballots at the board of elections are still available. Early in-person voting will be held today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; and Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Early voting began on April 10.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is noon today.

“People can still vote early, and we’re also optimistic that we’ll have a great turnout on Election Day,” said Snyder.

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Local candidates and issues on the primary ballot will include:

The Fayette County Commissioners placed a 1.3-mill, three-year tax levy for ambulance and emergency medical services on the ballot in order to keep county-wide services intact. The estimated property tax revenue that will be produced by the 1.3 mills is calculated to be $1,043,587, according to the certificate signed by Fayette County Auditor Aaron Coole.

Jefferson Township also has a levy for ambulance and EMS services — a 5-mill levy for a “continuing period of time.”

Candidates

Brenda Mossbarger will be running against auditor Aaron Coole in the Republican primary.

Jim Garland, a Republican, is running for Fayette County Commissioner, as longtime commissioner Jack DeWeese has decided not to seek another term. DeWeese was appointed as commissioner on Sept. 4, 2000 by the Fayette County Republican Central Committee following the death of then-commissioner Delbert Haines. That same year, DeWeese, who was filling an unexpired term, also won at the November election.

Sandra Wilson, who was recently appointed by the Fayette County Republican Central Committee as the new Fayette County Clerk of Courts following the retirement of Evelyn Pentzer, will also be running in the primary unopposed.

Several races within the Republican Central Committee were certified: Steve Begin and Alfred Cornell in precinct 1-C; Evelyn Pentzer and Lyle Ranson in 3-D; Gregg Phipps and Cathy Templin in 3-F; Val McKinney and Joni Sword in 4-B; Wayne Arnold and Glenn Rankin in Jasper Township; Robin Beekman and Jeffrey Schlichter in Paint Township; Janet Anderson and Jack McDaniel in Perry Township; and David Edwards, Bryana Gibbs and E. Renee Loyd in Union North.

All of the candidates running for positions on the Fayette County Democratic Central Committee are uncontested.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for Election Day

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

