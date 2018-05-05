Kiwanis Teen Talent Show set for today

The 51st-annual Kiwanis Teen Talent Show is set for today at 4:30 p.m. at Miami Trace High School in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the door or from a Kiwanian. There are 25 acts this year, and Harry Wright is the emcee. Pictured are Sam Braden and Haiven Pepper.

