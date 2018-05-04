Rotary awards local scholarships

Students from local schools received scholarships recently from the Washington Rotary Club. Pictured (L to R): front row: Shay Puckett, Dyamin Baker, Jillian Sollars, Jaelyn Mason and Maria Pickerill. Second row: Row 2 – L-R – Anthony Kuenzli, Charles Milstead, Rotary Program Chairman Joe Denen, Jordan Bernard, Tanner Bryant, Katie Seyfang, Dylan Page, Kenneth Arboleda and Rotary President Kristy Bowers.

