Supporting the youth, supporting the game

The Little League’s 64th Anniversary Fish Fry, sponsored by the Washington Rotary Club, was held on Friday afternoon with many hungry residents coming out to enjoy a delicious meal. Community Action Commission of Fayette County Executive Director Bambi Baughn and McDonald’s Little League team member Colten Brannigan volunteer in the take-out line during the event. Also pictured in the background are various volunteers assisting with the event.

