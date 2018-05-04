‘The Lore Family’ at RACC tonight

Join Rose Avenue Community Center (RACC) tonight at 7 p.m. as they welcome back gospel music recording artists, The Lore Family.

The Lore Family consists of Darren and Sandy, with their children, Fayth and Samuel. They reside in Portsmouth where for two decades they have been involved in family ministry. Darren has served as the senior pastor of two churches since 1994, leaving the pulpit in 2014 to pursue God’s calling into a full time family music ministry, traveling and ministering with music and praise to people in over 100 churches, as well as revivals, camp meetings, homecomings, youth services and concerts in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as Michigan, Virginia, Tennessee, North and South Carolina and Georgia.

Most congregations find it comforting to know that this down-to-earth family understands the blessings and burdens of a church family. The Lore Family doesn’t take engagements lightly, and they consider every appointment to be an open door to serve the Lord and see souls saved for the Kingdom of Christ. The Lore Family sings a variety of music including classic and current southern gospel favorites, as well as original compositions written by Darren. Whether singing with tracks, live music, or acapella, The Lore Family ministers to all ages. It doesn’t take long for others to be inspired by the passion and the anointing of this spirit-filled family. They certainly have a desire to see souls saved, the church strengthened and God’s name exalted.

Please visit their website for more about this valuable ministry. www.thelorefamilyministries.com/home/

Gospel Music Family Fridays is an outreach of RACC and Church presented every Friday at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week, all for the glory of God, they offer free admission, free food and drinks, and a free shuttle service, in town.

To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Ave Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington Court House. For transportation, call the office at 740-636-ROSE(7673) before 5 p.m. Fridays. Join them every Saturday at 5 p.m. for a free community meal and contemporary worship service in a relaxed, “come-as-you-are” atmosphere. Featuring an upbeat and relevant, Bible-based message from Pastor Justin, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Free transportation is also available for this event by calling the office before 3 p.m. Saturdays. Regular office hours are Monday-Friday 2 to 5 p.m.

The Lore Family http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_THE-LORE-FAMILY-2018.jpg The Lore Family