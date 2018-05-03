WCH woman facing drug possession charges

A Washington C.H. woman is facing two felony aggravated possession of drugs charges — one for alleged methamphetamine and one for alleged fentanyl.

Destiney D. Daniels, 28, was arraigned this week in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on the charges. According to court records, Daniels was indicted Feb. 16 for an incident that allegedly occurred Sept. 19, 2017.

At around 1:40 a.m. Sept. 19 while on patrol on Delaware Street near Rawlings Street, a Washington Police Department officer reportedly saw a female, later identified as Daniels, in the parking lot at “The Landings,” 719 Rawling St., walking between two parked vehicles. Daniels allegedly kneeled down behind a small red vehicle and appeared to be picking something up from underneath it.

A man was also observed near Daniels, according to police, and he quickly departed the area on foot. The officers approached Daniels and asked her what she had picked up behind the car. Daniels responded that she had picked up her phone charger, according to reports.

The officer told Daniels that he believed she was concealing something under her shirt or waistband. Daniels finally produced a baggie with white powder and capsules, and told police the drugs were not hers, according to reports.

After drugs were tested at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Daniels was indicted on two fifth-degree felony charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Because of a change of address, Daniels wasn’t served with the indictment until April 30, according to court records.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_FCCourtHouse.jpg

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica