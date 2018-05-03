NHUMW to hold Mother-Daughter-Friend Celebration

The New Holland United Methodist Church United Methodist Women will hold their annual Mother-Daughter-Friend Celebration on Wednesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the church.

Ladies of the United Methodist Women at Madison Mills Church will join the group for the evening. Kay Oughterson will present the program, “ The Language of Fans.”

Committees and volunteers for the celebration include:

Favors and decorations: Teri Kirkpatrick and Pat Overly.

Invitations: Carmen White

Hostesses: Peggy Kirkpatrick , Nikki Sheets, Jeannette Somers, Shelli Seymour and Betsy McFadden.