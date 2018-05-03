WMS names April Students of the Month

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for April. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Christian Scott, Logan Miller, Natalie Truex, Stephany Matheny, Jayden Mitchell, (Mr. Montgomery, Asst. Principal) Jackson Powell, Domanik Mongold, Dakota Amburgey, Gabby Gonzalez and Savannah Osborne.

