Locals pray for many Thursday afternoon

Chiquita Nash, with The Well at Sunnyside, prayed for families and all people in America.

A local event commemorating the National Day of Prayer was held on Thursday afternoon at Grace United Methodist Church in Washington Court House.

State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) prayed for the government of the United States and Ohio.

Col. Glenn Hughes prayed for the United States Armed Forces.

Shirley Pettit, with Pettit Enterprises, prayed for the businesses of Fayette County.

The Fayette Christian School seventh through 12th grade choir performed during the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.