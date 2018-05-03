Farmers’ Market set to open May 12

The Fayette County Farmers’ Market is set to open Saturday, May 12 for the 2018 season.

Market organizers have eagerly awaited these warmer temperatures as our farmers have noted a slight delay in the planting and growing cycle. The Wednesday market begins May 16 with a change in the hours of operation: 3 to 6 p.m. Both markets will run only through September this year.

Organizers expect to have rhubarb, asparagus, radishes and a few greens in May. The strawberries will arrive in the first part of June. Farm fresh eggs, local chicken, pork and beef are also available. Lots of local honey, home baked breads, jams/jellies, cinnamon rolls, pies and cakes will be offered. There will be various original hand-crafted items, including wooden spoons and bowls from local trees, knitted apparel, and many assorted items fashioned from wood.

Fayette County Farm Bureau and Fayette County Travel and Tourism are the market’s two main sponsors again this year with Fayette Farm Bureau being the main sponsor of this year’s themed activity.

Local Food, Fun, & Community will be celebrated all season long with various children activities, musician performances, and $5 coupons being offered the first two market weeks of each month (both Saturday and Wednesday markets) to our community’s first responders (police and firefighters), teachers and medical providers (doctors and nurses). Farm Bureau members also receive these $5 coupons in appreciation of Farm Bureau’s community development efforts.

The market continues to accept credit/debit cards, SNAP food assistance cards and Senior’s Farmer Market coupons. The market is a member of the Ohio Produce Perks network (formerly VeggieSNAPS) and offer those on SNAP food assistance a valuable way to put more fresh fruit and vegetables on their dinner tables. The market can match their SNAP purchases with up to $20 in tokens redeemable for fresh fruits and vegetables, at every market.

The Fayette County Farmers’ Market is located in the same places this year: Saturdays in the downtown municipal parking lot across from the driver’s license bureau and Wednesdays in the TSC parking lot in Washington C.H. The market is on Facebook and Twitter and may be reached via voice or text at 740-606-3467.

Strawberries from the 2017 Fayette County Farmers' Market. The 2018 version is set to begin Saturday, May 12.