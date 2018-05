JD Equipment and LeElla Lanes recently partnered to raise money for The Well at Sunnyside. Pictured here is Chiquita Nash from the Well at Sunnyside receiving the check from Cody Kirkpatrick of JD Equipment and Ron Amore of LeElla Lanes.

