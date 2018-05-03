Miami Trace named ‘Top Workplace’

The Miami Trace Local School District has been named a “Top Workplace” in the Columbus metro area by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine.

More than 1,100 organizations were eligible to take the employee survey and only 75 scored well enough to earn the recognition as a Top Workplace. Miami Trace was ranked 11th out of the 30 mid-size organizations that were recognized with this honor.

According to Columbus C.E.O. Magazine, the list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner, Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagements tool. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

The survey consisted of questions in six categories: Alignment (where the organization is headed, values and cooperation), Effectiveness (doing things well), Connection (appreciation and meaningful work), My Manager (cares about concerns, helps me learn and grow), Employee Engagement (motivation, retention and referral), Leader (confidence in leadership), and The Basics (pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations).

More than 78 percent of Miami Trace employees participated in the survey.

“Being named a Top Workplace is a big deal, as only 75 companies made this year’s list,” Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis wrote in a letter to district employees. “I’m proud that we received this honor, especially because the judges were you, our employees. Thanks for all that you do for your students and community. Miami Trace is truly a special place. As long as we work together, we will continue to grow and do wonderful things.”

The complete list is in the May 1 special edition of Columbus C.E.O. Magazine.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”

