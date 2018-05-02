MT FFA holds fourth blood drive of school year

The Miami Trace FFA, in cooperation with the American Red Cross, holds a blood drive four times throughout the year. This past Thursday, April 26, was the final one for the 2017-2018 school year.

The blood drive is held during the school day and students are eligible to sign up to donate during their free period. The FFA officer team is in charge of setting up and tearing down the blood drive before and after school. Through the help of various FFA members throughout the day, the blood drive is able to be a success time and time again.

The requirements to give blood are: age 16 by the donation date, being in good health, and be above a standardized weight requirement. This is necessary as those that do not meet the requirements might be at risk to give. All donors had to have parental consent to give blood, which is school policy. Each student was allowed to sign up for a time that they would donate, this helped in students not missing classes they needed to attend. Many students enjoy donating blood, knowing that they are making an impact in the world. Each pint of blood from the students that is kept can save up to three lives.

Miami Trace FFA partners with the Miami Trace FCCLA each blood drive. The FCCLA serves breakfast to ensure that blood donors are in good health and will have a full stomach before donating. Several teachers have offered the students who gave blood to save lives a little extra credit in their class. Refreshments and snacks were provided to those who donated after they were finished.

Students who donate three times before they graduate earn a red cord at graduation. By donating blood, students are able to understand the value of life and are encouraged to continue saving lives.

Sophomore FFA member, Kahlin Orso, donates blood for the first time at the blood drive on Thursday, April 26. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_FFABloodDrive.jpg Sophomore FFA member, Kahlin Orso, donates blood for the first time at the blood drive on Thursday, April 26.