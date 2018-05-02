FCSO Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals were arrested or cited by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 30

Lindi Giffin, 26, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Destiney Daniels, 29, Washington C.H., aggravated possession of drugs (two counts).

Rebecca Hall, 26, Washington C.H., possession of drug abuse instruments.

Daniel Ruth, 34, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

April 29

Zachary Grimshaw, 20, Midland, menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment, criminal trespass.

Brooklynn Holloway, 21, Columbus, OVI, possession of marijuana.

April 28

James Riley, 67, Washington C.H., improperly handling firearms.

Keith Giffin, 53, Jeffersonville, possession of drugs (two counts).

Elizabeth Savage, 44, Beavercreek, probation violation.

Clifford Rhoads, 50, Washington C.H., disorderly conduct.

Britany Swaggerty, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic violence.

Aaron Kosanke, 40, at large, receiving stolen property (two counts).

April 27

Jeffery Taylor, 38, Jeffersonville, failure to appear, failed to appear for sentencing hearing (two counts).

Shannon Royer, 47, Plain City, theft, receiving stolen property, theft (two counts).

William Gregg, 27, Chillicothe, theft, receiving stolen property (two counts), theft (two counts), forgery.

Bobby Clark, 47, Sabina, domestic violence.

Ricky Powell, 32, Columbus, non-support of dependents.

Jodee Border, 33, Washington C.H., failure to appear.

Jeremy Self, 32, Springfield, breaking & entering, theft, criminal trespass.

Julio Villalobos, 39, Tipp City, aggravated trafficking in drugs (two counts), aggravated possession of drugs (two counts), trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Jeffery Taylor, 38, Jeffersonville, illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.

William Moore, 46, Washington C.H., having weapons under disability.

Donald Bennett, 46, Bloominburg, rape (two counts), domestic violence.

Joshua Sanderson, 23, Jeffersonville, breaking & entering, theft.

Shawn Yoakum, 27, Washington C.H., possession of heroin.

April 26

Jordan Burson, 21, Washington C.H., disorderly by intoxication.

Dustin Rohrbach, 38, Hilliard, speed.

Misty Penwell, 36, Washington C.H., speed.

Shyanna Howard, 21, Greenfield, speed.

Amy Jackson, 38, Washington C.H., speed.

Ryan Lynch, 45, Washington C.H., speed.

Jeremy Etzler, 61, South Salem, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Tyler Ison, 25, Washington C.H., stop sign violation.

Haley Copas, 18, Washington C.H., speed.

April 25

Larry Smith, 40, Washington C.H., failure to appear for arraignment.

Charles Weller, 54, Bainbridge, speed.

Brandi Rhoads, 40, Washington C.H., speed.

April 24

Corey Jarrell, 20, New Holland, underage consumption.

April 23

Trevor Mcknight, 22, Jamestown, criminal damaging.

April 22

Andrew Johnson, 23, Washington C.H., vandalism.

Joshua Sanderson, 23, Jeffersonville, vandalism.

Alexandria Bruce, 23, Washington C.H., speed.

April 21

George Minney, III, 46, Jeffersonville, speed.

Kenneth Moon, 60, Jeffersonville, speed.

Nicholas Hill, 23, Mt. Sterling, speed.

Cody Schaar, 26, Greenville, obstructing official business, disorderly conduct by intoxication.

April 20

William Moore, 47, Washington C.H., violation of protection order.

Amanda Noon, 26, Mt. Sterling, speed, driving under suspension.

Donald Rayburn, III, 18, Washington C.H, speed.

Kendall Dick, 30, Washington C.H., speed.

Tyler Brown, 33, Greenfield, speed.

Todd Flowers, 42, Greenfield, speed.

April 19

Ashley Williams, 29, Washington C.H., speed.

Carol Penwell, 62, Washington C.H., speed.

Cintra Silvio, 54, West Palm Beach, Fla., marked lanes violation.

Steven Walker, Jr., 18, Washington C.H., assault.

April 18

Austin Brown, 28, Xenia, OVI, failure to control.

Sean Antis, 43, Jeffersonville, violation of a protection order.

April 17

Mary Adair, 49, Greenfield, failure to yield.

Jason Perry, 40, Washington C.H., violation of protection order.

Stephen Wilson, 29, Washington C.H., failure to appear for arraignment.

Sherman Holder, 34, Washington C.H., failure to comply with probation.

Martin Blankenship, 63, Bloominburg, failure to yield at stop sign.

Michael Penwell, 37, Jeffersonville, assault.