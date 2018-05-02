Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 1

Hailee D. Tyree, 23, Bloomingburg, speed 35/25.

April 30

Lindi Giffin, 26, 1524 Washington Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Robert M. Hughes III, 26, 603 Leesburg Ave., speed 57/35.

Tiffany R. Lawrence, 29, 514 Peabody Ave., speed 41/25.

Brian E. Hinkley, 34, 546 Warren Ave., theft, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Samantha M. Stevens, 43, 240 Chestnut St., turn signal violation, two brake light violations.

Myron J. Fuller, Jr., 56, Chillicothe, no operator’s license, failure to display trailer registration.

Melissa K. Wilson, 36, at large, trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Guy N. Cambell, 27, Bloomingburg, bench warrant – failure to comply.

April 29

Otis N. Noble, Jr., 51, 1410 Reservoir Court, speed.

Benjamin L. Stamets, 21, 707 E. Paint St., criminal damaging.

William E. Butcher, II, 29, 707 E. Paint St., criminal damaging.

Skylar M. Graham, 26, 520 1/2 E. Paint St., no operator’s license.

Jaime L. Metcalfe, 38, 114 E. Temple St., window tint.

Paul R. Kirkby, 55, Columbus, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Jeffery A. Taylor, II, 38, Jeffersonville, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to appear.

April 28

Jenny L. Stone, 49, 527 Harrison St., failure to yield, no operator’s license.

Natasha B. Howland, 30, New Holland, possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Misti M. Fitzpatrick, 42, at large, warrant – theft (first-degree misdemeanor), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Crystal L. Baer, 33, 826 Linden Ave., speed.

Joshua T. Wilson, 31, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, FCSO grand jury indictment, criminal simulation, theft.

Male, 10, Washington C.H., criminal mischief (third-degree misdemeanor).

Calvin T. Brum, 24, Columbus, Madison County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Joshua L. Suttles, 34, 628 E. Elm St., Clinton County Sheriff’s Office warrant, no operator’s license.

April 27

Natoshia Riehlz, 35, Chillicothe, inducing panic, possession of dangerous drugs.

Jeremiah S. Surina, 33, 148 Summit Lane, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Michael A. Eddlemon, 56, 410 E. Elm St., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Russell B. Miller, Jr., 20, Hilliard, speed.

Jerry W. Lett, 50, Columbus, speed.

Ronald L. Newland, 51, 317 Peddicord Ave., no operator’s license.

Rebecca A. Queen, 52, 317 Peddicord Ave., wrongful entrustment.

Homer E. Smith, Jr., 57, 635 W. Oakland Ave., disorderly by intoxication.

April 26

Jacob L. Scott, 26, 340 Joanne Drive, no operator’s license.

Jordan L. Burson, 21, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct.

Sarah Gilchrist, 39, 617 W. Circle Ave., speed 50/35.

Stacy A. Valentine, 46, Martinsville, failure to control.

Joshua L. Roberts, 32, 3711 Washington Waterloo Road, no operator’s license.

Laura L. Jones, 31, Sabina, no operator’s license.

Dominick P. Tartaglia, 29, Bloomington, Ind., expired registration.

William J. Meadows, 31, 828 E. Market St., obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Carrie P. Sykes, 24, Chillicothe, warrant – receiving stolen property.

April 25

Gage T. Dotson, 21, 4530 Old US 35, no operator’s license, expired registration.

Martin J. Hoagland, 463 Delaware St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Miranda Hester, 30, 926 Sycamore St., possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Nelson, 39, 810 Maple St., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor).

Heather Queen, 26, 5300 State Route 62 Southwest, no operator’s license.

Anthony Nelson, 39, 810 Maple St., no operator’s license.

William J. Meadows, 31, 828 E. Market St., no operator’s license.

Vicki Woods, 57, 810 Maple St., wrongful entrustment.

April 24

Miranda J. Hester, 30, 926 Sycamore St., no operator’s license.

Austin H.J. Briston, 19, at large, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft.

Joshua L. Thompson, 25, Orient, Ohio, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Ronalee A. Kearns, 31, 787 Duke Plaza, dog at-large.

April 23

Annette Burris, 36, 822 Maple St., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Michael A. Eddlemon, 56, 410 E. Elm St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).