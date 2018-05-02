Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 30

Theft/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 12 p.m., officers responding to Ace Hardware on a call of a theft found Brian E. Hinkley had concealed merchandise from the store and attempted to depart without paying for it. He was also found to be in possession of a hypodermic syringe. Charges were filed.

Criminal Trespass: At 4:35 p.m., Melissa K. Wilson was charged with criminal trespass after she failed to leave the property of the Glenview Apartments after being asked to leave and not return by the apartment management.

April 29

Criminal Damaging: At 3:35 p.m., Amber Frederick, of 132 W. Temple St., reported that while at work, William Butcher and Benjamin Stamets broke a window while they were attempting to gain entry into her apartment. Charges were filed.

April 28

Theft: At 7:37 a.m., Charles Yahn reported that unknown person(s) removed the license plate from his trailer while it was sitting on Dayton Avenue.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 4:55 p.m. while on patrol, an officer observed a female at Walmart who had active warrants for her arrest. The female, identified as Misti M. Fitzpatrick, was arrested on the warrant, and during her arrest was found in possession of items taken from Walmart and Hibbett Sports. Fitzpatrick was additionally charged with two counts of theft and criminal trespass for previously being advised to stay off Walmart property.

Theft/Criminal Simulation: At 7:11 p.m. while en-route to a complaint at Dollar Tree, officers had contact with a male, identified as Joshua T. Wilson, who was found to have active warrants for his arrest. Wilson was arrested on the warrants and during his arrest he was found in possession of several counterfeit bills. After further investigation, it was found that Wilson had used a few of the bills for merchandise at several area businesses. Wilson was additionally charged with the listed offenses.

April 27

Domestic Violence: At 3:40 p.m., a woman reported that during an argument with a family or household member, she was physically assaulted. Michael A. Eddlemon was arrested for the offense.

Disorderly Conduct: At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a dispute at a residence in the 600 block of West Oakland Avenue. Upon arrival, a male was located on the front porch yelling obscenities and throwing items toward the residence. He was advised to cease his actions, which he failed to do. Homer E. Smith Jr. was arrested for the offense.

April 25

Theft: At 8:29 a.m., Janelle Bowshier reported that an unknown person removed cash from her purse while at her residence.

Theft by Deception: At 11:41 a.m., Ronald Weade reported that he received an email which instructed him to transfer funds to an account belonging to what he believed was a client. He later found that the email was fraudulent, however the funds had already been transferred.

Burglary: At 11:51 a.m., Jody Dilley reported that unknown person(s) gained entry into his residence and removed property.

Criminal Damaging: At 9:50 p.m., Mindy Butcher reported that the rear door to her residence was damaged by unknown person(s) in what appeared to be an attempt to gain entry into the residence.

April 23

Disorderly Conduct: At 11:50 a.m., officers responded to Fayette County Memorial Hospital on a call of a disturbance. Officers found Annette Burris to be heavily intoxicated and causing several disruptions to the emergency room staff. Charges were filed.

Larceny: At 1:19 p.m., Ace Hardware reported a theft from the store, which occurred on April 21. Further investigation revealed Michael A. Eddlemon had taken several items from the store. Charges were filed.

Larceny: At 10 p.m., Lindsey Campbell, of 525 E. Paint St., reported that someone had removed a Playstation 4 and laptop from her home.