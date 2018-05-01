Celebrate graduation 2018 with the R-H

Remember your graduates as they were then and as they are now as they celebrate one of the most important events in their lives.

Celebrate graduation 2018 by filling out a coupon inside the Record-Herald and send it to us, along with $20 and a baby photo and graduation photo. Please print names on the back of both photos.

The deadline for these submissions is Wednesday, May 9. These special graduation submissions will appear in the Wednesday, May 16 edition of the Record-Herald.

The address to send your submission to is 757 W. Elm St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

Photos will be available to be picked up at the Record-Herald after June 1, or include a S.A.S.E. if you would like your photos mailed to you.