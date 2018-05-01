Woman facing tampering, drug charges

A Washington C.H. woman is being held in the Fayette County Jail after she allegedly attempted to ingest a plastic baggie containing prescription drugs while in a police cruiser.

Natasha B. Howland, 30, is facing felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.

On Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m., a Washington Police Department officer placed Howland under arrest for two outstanding bench warrants for failing to appear in court on other charges. While inside the patrol car behind the Fayette County Jail, Howland reportedly informed the officer that she had three Gabapentin pills in her bra.

Gabapentin is used with other medications to prevent and control seizures. It is known as an anti-convulsant or anti-epileptic drug.

When the officer exited the vehicle and went to remove Howland from the back of the cruiser, the officer observed “white chunks and liquid spread over the cage immediately in front of where the defendant was seated,” according to reports.

Howland allegedly attempted to ingest the plastic bag with the pills inside and subsequently vomited them back up. After Howland was taken inside the jail, the officer collected one whole pill from the back seat where Howland had been sitting. It was confirmed to be Gabapentin, according to reports.

The tampering with evidence charge against Howland is a felony of the third degree and the the possession of dangerous drugs is a fifth-degree felony. The possession of dangerous drugs charge was enhanced to a fifth-degree felony due to a prior drug offense conviction of Howland, according to reports.

Howland is awaiting a court date in Washington Municipal Court.

