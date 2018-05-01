Scott Antique Markets’ season begins in WCH

A steady stream of customers browsed through the 50-acre Fayette County Fairgrounds this past weekend looking for hidden treasures at the opening of the Scott Antique Markets season in Washington Court House.

“The show’s been really good,” said Ronda Hollingshead, vendor at Scott Antique Markets. “Everybody that was coming through was buying so I was perfectly happy with that.”

Customers left weighed down with items ranging from home décor and collectibles to utilitarian items. Wagons full of farm equipment and tools, antique toys, baskets, comic books and more left the fairgrounds to be used or displayed in new homes. Flatbed golf carts carried beautiful antique furniture pieces and their new owners out of the gates to waiting vehicles.

The fairgrounds were covered with vendors from Scott Antique Markets and W.C. Flea, a new flea market organized by Scott, giving shoppers more items to look through than ever before. A variety of chairs, tables and decorative urn planters lined the walkway on one side of the fairgrounds while books, bird feeders and unique pieces from local artists lined the other.

A mounted bison head and a bobcat sat on display watching customers pass by. The Mahan Building was full of antiques, including firearms, circus posters, toys from the late 1800s, vintage Bakelite and much more.

The added flea market, W.C. Flea, brought in a new set of customers over the weekend that enjoyed looking through all the booths to find new items.

“It’s been a nice mix,” added Hollingshead. “I think for the shoppers coming in they can find something at any price point, which is nice.”

Bargain hunters and antiquarians who missed the April show or want to come back for more have three more chances to find one-of-a-kind pieces for their homes this season. Show dates go throughout the summer and include June 22-24, Aug. 24-26 and Sept. 28-30.

For more information visit www.scottantiquemarkets.com.

Customers browse through rows of booths during the Scott Antique Markets show in Washington Court House. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_01-1.jpg Customers browse through rows of booths during the Scott Antique Markets show in Washington Court House. A Coney Island carnival ride sits on display during the Scott Antique Markets show in Washington Court House. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_02-1.jpg A Coney Island carnival ride sits on display during the Scott Antique Markets show in Washington Court House. Customers browse through rows of booths during the Scott Antique Markets show. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_03-1.jpg Customers browse through rows of booths during the Scott Antique Markets show. Vendors at Scott Antique Markets had thousands of items for sale, including these displays of glass bottles and vintage drawers. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_04-1.jpg Vendors at Scott Antique Markets had thousands of items for sale, including these displays of glass bottles and vintage drawers.