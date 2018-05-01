May recognized as Motorcycle Awareness Month

The City of Washington Court House signed a proclamation Monday in recognition of May as Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Several representatives of motorcycle rider groups within the county met at the city building on Monday afternoon to celebrate the proclamation. Leaders and members from the VFW Post 3762 Riders, the American Legion Post 25 Riders and the Southern Ohio Buckeye Biker Rally were all in attendance.

“Whereas, motorcycle riding is a popular form of efficient transportation and recreation; and whereas it is important that the drivers of all vehicles be aware of one another and learn to share the road and practice courtesy; and,” the proclamation reads. “Whereas, motorcycles provide a means of transportation that uses fewer resources, causes less wear and tear on public roadways, and increases available parking areas; and whereas it is especially important that the citizens of Washington Court House be aware of motorcycles on the streets and recognize the importance of motorcycle safety…”

The proclamation then refers to the American Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) organization. ABATE actively promotes the safe operation, increased rider training and increased motorist awareness of motorcycles.

Richard Williams, ABATE representative at the signing on Monday, also shared a proclamation from Ohio Governor John Kasich, whom also recognized May as Motorcycle Awareness Month within the state.

The proclamation shares a lot of similarities, including the final note: “Whereas, it is important to recognize the need for awareness on the part of all drivers, especially with regard to sharing the road with motorcycles and to honor the many contributions motorcyclists make to the communities in which they live and ride.”

