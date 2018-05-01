Robinsons introduce new baby boy

Scott and Margo Robinson of Washington Court House are proud to announce the birth of their son, Liam Michael Robinson, who was born on Feb. 20, 2018, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. Liam was born at 12:16 p.m., weighing five pounds and six ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. He was greeted at home by big sister Charlotte Monroe, age 2. Liam is the grandson of John and Suzanne Heinz and James and Gayle Robinson. He is the great-grandson of Betty Sicker and Margaret Rulan.

