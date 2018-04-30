‘Restoring the roar’ one block at a time

Whit’s Frozen Custard, a new business coming to Washington Court House soon, handed out samples of its cold treat to many visitors Sunday.

School representatives met with the public during the afternoon hours at one of several booths of their own.

Bounce houses, food and live music were part of the free entertainment available to the community during the Block Party.

The Washington Court House City Schools held a Block Party Sunday on Elm Street to end Pay It Forward week in Washington Court House.

One interesting attraction WCHCS provided was a train providing rides for kids throughout the event.

Face painting was also a favorite with many kids being turned into Blue Lions during the Block Party.