Scenes from the 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day

The 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day was held Saturday at Grace Community Church for residents to be entertained and informed. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Brian Crooks and Bob Russell deputized kids throughout the day and provided information on a plethora of topics during the Health Fair.

Whitney Gentry, FCMH Marketing Director, Monica Campbell, Billing Coordinator and Stephanie Campbell, FCMH Marketing Coordinator, talk at the Health Fair during the morning Saturday.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive during the Health Fair in one of the classrooms at Grace Community Church.

Home Depot entertained kids with a bit of construction as they had a chance to build one of a variety of wood projects.

Under the Tree Farm (UtTF) in conjunction with The Leasure Family Farm (LFF) hosted alpacas at the Health Fair Saturday. Under the Tree Farm is boarded at The Leasure Family Farm, and helping during the event was Amber Leasure, one Owner/Operator of LFF, Mikki and Brandon Lehr ,Owners/Operators of UtTF, Kelsey Leasure, Stephen Lehr, Nehemiah Lehr as well as Bailey and Jeffery Miller.

These clowns returned to the Health Fair again this year to create balloon animals for kids throughout the day.

The LIFE Pregnancy Center handed out little baby dolls and provided information about the various programs offered by the center.

Help Me Grow was also in attendance during the Health Fair to provide information on their program.

Patti Settlemyre, executive director at Hospice of Fayette County, and Katie Bottorff, Community Care Liaison serving Fayette County and Community Care Hospice, show off a fluffy assistant during the Health Fair who helps some of their patients.

A cast of characters was also on hand during the Health Fair Saturday to entertain the kids. Pictured (L to R): Kendal Williard, Kyle Williard, Shelbee Crago, Chloe Steen, Sara Patterson and Kathy Patterson.

Creative Court House showed off some of its artwork and provided information on the non-profit Saturday.