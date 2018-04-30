Residents gather to ‘Hike for Hospice’

A large crowd gathered at Merchants National Bank in Washington Court House Sunday for the annual Hike for Hospice. Many different residents joined in the event to show support for Hospice of Fayette County.
Organizers of the Hike for Hospice work the registration booth on Sunday as hikers gathered to show their support.
