FSCO collects medication on Drug Take Back day

Sgt. Jon Fausnaugh (left) with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) collects some prescription medication at the FCSO Annex as part of the Drug Take Back Day on Saturday afternoon. Two locations were available for residents to turn in their unused medication on Saturday, the annex and the 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day.

