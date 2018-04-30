Community enjoys annual Health Fair

The 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day was held Saturday with a large crowd at Grace Community Church. The gathering took advantage of health screenings and enjoyed an entertaining day with the family. Pictured are Esselen and Elouise Tattersall posing for a photo during the Health Fair.
The 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day was held Saturday with a large crowd at Grace Community Church. The gathering took advantage of health screenings and enjoyed an entertaining day with the family. Pictured are Esselen and Elouise Tattersall posing for a photo during the Health Fair.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU