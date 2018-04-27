Busy weekend arrives in county

Fayette County will be busy this weekend with a variety of events to entertain the crowds and provide important services.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Perhaps the nice weather has the family wanting to get away from the home and out into the sun? Well go no further as Fayette County will be full of exciting events Saturday and Sunday.

The first of these events is the 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day. Held this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Washington Court House, the event will feature a variety of attractions for the whole family. These include carnival games, face painting, a visit from the Columbus Zoo, health screenings and a plethora of organizations from the community to meet with residents and provide information on valuable services.

Also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will again partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Those interested in “Drug Take-Back Day” should bring their pills for disposal to the sheriff’s office annex building at 110 W. Market St. in Washington C.H. and pull to the rear parking lot where a deputy will meet them for disposal of medications, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

In addition to the annex drop-off site, the sheriff’s office is accepting drop-offs at the 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day.

Finally on Saturday, Miami Trace High School students will attend prom with the dance running from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Following the prom celebration, “After Prom” will be held from 10:30 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday morning. For more information, contact Miami Trace High School at (740) 333-4700.

Two events on Sunday will give the community a chance to show their support for local initiatives. The first event is the annual Hike for Hospice. The event, which will be held rain or shine, begins and ends at Merchants National Bank starting at 3 p.m. Sponsors of the Hike for Hospice include Merchants National Bank, Doug Marine Motors, Fayette Home Health Care Supply, BK Exteriors Roofing and Siding, Court House Manor and St. Catherine’s Manor, Quali-Tee Designs Sportswear, Vermeer Heartland, Pettit’s, Fayette County Memorial Hospital and Walmart. For more information please call (740) 335-0149 or visit www.hospice-fayco.org.

The final Sunday event is the Blue Lion Block Party. To wrap up Pay it Forward Week, Washington Court House City Schools are holding a block party and inviting the community to enjoy this free event on Elm Street in front of the Washington High and Middle School campus from noon to 4 p.m. Featuring food, live music, games and prizes, the community is sure to enjoy this culmination of a week full of kindness and giving. To get registered for the door prizes, free food and games, make sure to park in the WHS and WMS parking lot and enter through the WHS main doors.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Union-1.jpg

Several events will provide entertainment, important services