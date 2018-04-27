Cherry Hill celebrates Arbor Day 2018

Members of the Tree Committee, Washington Court House Council, Washington Court House city administration and Cherry Hill school administration celebrated Arbor Day 2018 with the second grade class of Cherry Hill on Thursday at the school. Students helped to plant trees with the many guests during the event.

Members of the Tree Committee, Washington Court House Council, Washington Court House city administration and Cherry Hill school administration celebrated Arbor Day 2018 with the second grade class of Cherry Hill on Thursday at the school. Students helped to plant trees with the many guests during the event. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_IMG951185.jpg Members of the Tree Committee, Washington Court House Council, Washington Court House city administration and Cherry Hill school administration celebrated Arbor Day 2018 with the second grade class of Cherry Hill on Thursday at the school. Students helped to plant trees with the many guests during the event.