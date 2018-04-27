City Council hears committee reports

The last April meeting for Washington Court House City Council moved at a rapid pace Wednesday.

After the roll call the seven council members approved the minutes of the April 11 meeting. There were also two committee minute reports to review. The first was the finance and personnel committee, which met on April 16. The committee heard a review of the statement of cash for the month of March and also compared quarter-end balances for the past year for five of the major funds. There was also a review of the investments of the City of Washington Court House.

The committee recommended that legislation be brought to council for the reappointment of a local citizen to the board of zoning appeals. They were also informed that interviews for the position of firefighter had begun.

The second committee report was from economic strategies and cooperation. This committee reviewed the current status of industrial projects. They also recommended that economic development director, Chelsie Baker, proceed with the ACT Program. The committee reviewed the progress with downtown buildings and businesses, and had an update regarding the Main Street Committee.

City Manager Joe Denen gave his report to council members and noted the success of the Chocolate Walk. Also, council members were reminded of the Arbor Day ceremony to be held at Cherry Hill School. A reminder was also provided of the upcoming fish fry sponsored by Washington Court House Rotary on Friday, May 4 at the fairgrounds.

Denen also pointed out that there are new downtown lights and new benches for those shopping downtown. Rounding out the meeting was a handful of resolutions and one piece of legislation — all of which was passed or adopted by council members.

The next meeting of city council will be Wednesday, May 9 at the City Administration Building, 105 N. Main St. All meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. and are open to the public.

