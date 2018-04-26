Woman charged with drug trafficking

A 40-year-old Washington C.H. woman facing multiple drug trafficking charges is scheduled to go to trial June 13.

Brooklyn R. Graf, of 2011 Heritage Court, Apt. 14, was indicted from an incident that allegedly occurred Nov. 24 at her home. Washington Police Department officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of two females arguing with one another, and that one of the females was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Officers made contact with Graf, who immediately became agitated and belligerent, according to reports. As they tried to speak with Graf, she allegedly continued to curse and yell, and then threw a flashlight at the window of an apartment.

Police arrested Graf and during the search of her person, found a small silver canister in her jacket pocket. Inside the canister were three small baggies, according to reports, containing a green leafy substance (suspected marijuana), a white rock-like substance, and an off-white powder substance. All three suspected narcotics were sent for testing and reportedly came back positive for cocaine and marijuana.

In the pocket of Graf’s jeans, officers reportedly found a large amount of cash. Graf told police the amount was $1,000 and that she had just cashed a check from working, according to reports. Officers asked Graf to produce a pay stub, but she was unable to do so, reports said.

Once Graf was secured and placed into the rear of a police cruiser, she allegedly became agitated again and started making threats toward the officers. According to police, Graf said that she should have ran from officers, and that when she gets out of jail she would “kill them all.”

Graf was arraigned April 6 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possession of cocaine — all felonies of the fifth degree.

Graf is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail and her next court hearing is scheduled for May 7.

