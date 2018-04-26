Registration still open for Hike for Hospice

The annual Hike for Hospice event is scheduled for this Sunday, April 29 at 3 p.m. The hike starts and ends at Merchants National Bank in Washington C.H. It’s still not too late to register. Registration is $10 and includes a t-shirt, pizza and drink. Participants can register the day of the hike. The Hike for Hospice Planning Committee (pictured) thanks the 2018 sponsors: BK Exteriors, Court House and St. Catherine’s Manor, Doug Marine Motors, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Fayette Home Health Care Supply, Merchants National Bank, Pettit’s, Quali-Tee Design Sportswear, Vermeer Heartland, and Walmart DC 7012.

