Blue Lions to offer free Block Party

Last month, students who are part of the Washington Court House City Schools’ (WCHCS) Superintendent’s Advisory Council helped to pass an ordinance naming this week as “Pay it Forward” week in the city. Now, as the week finishes, the students and administration of WCHCS are inviting the community to join them for a celebratory Block Party this Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

To wrap up Pay it Forward Week, organizers are encouraging the community to come to Elm Street in front of the Washington High School and Middle School campus and enjoy a free day filled with food, live music, games and prizes for the entire community.

“This is an exciting time for Washington Court House City Schools,” Tom Bailey, WCHCS superintendent said. “We are finishing our year with several events where we welcome the greater community to be involved. Our students are the future of our city and we want every person to feel a part of something great! During the week of April 23rd, our Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SSAC) orchestrated Pay It Forward week for our community. This series of days helped our students see the importance of doing service and kind acts for others. The culminating event will be our Inaugural Blue Lion Block Party. We want our community to be part of this free and exciting event. The City of Washington Court House is the core of our Blue Lion Family.”

The main stage will be filled with student and faculty performances throughout the day to keep party-goers entertained as they play and eat. Additionally, the Blue Lions are teaming up with over 40 local businesses and organizations to provide an afternoon of family fun for all ages. With over $1,000 worth of door prizes to be given out, anyone could go home with a gift card, Cincinnati Reds tickets, or even concert series tickets.

To get registered for the door prizes, free food and games, make sure to park in the WHS and WMS parking lot and enter through the WHS main doors.

“The Blue Lion Block Party will feature hot and fresh food for a filling lunch, as well as light and tasty treats for dessert or a snack,” Trevor Patton, Washington Court House City Schools director of marketing and communications, said. “With bouncy houses, face painting, classic carnival games, and many unique competitions, there will be plenty of opportunities for the kid in all of us to test your skills. Rain? No problem! We’ll move this rockin’ party into the WHS gym. The entire day is about bringing the community together. Washington Court House is Blue Lion country, so to be able to enjoy the day with everyone who lives here will be something truly special.”

The SSAC at the school district consists of students between sixth and 12th grades who took part in an interview process to join the council. These students, according to Patton, act as a guiding council to Bailey on issues concerning the schools. The council allows these students to have a respectful, but open conversation about the issues in the district and how they can make them better. Several students commented on their excitement for the upcoming block party:

“I am excited to see our entire community come together,” Destanie Leach, freshman SSAC member said. “There will be so many fun things to do for people of all ages, and I can’t wait to see all of Washington Court House having a good time with each other.”

“I am really happy for the beautiful weather so a lot of people can come out and enjoy the day,” Isaiah Wightman, sixth grade SSAC and band member said. “I am also very excited to perform for the community as they are having fun.”

“Can’t wait to play some music on Sunday for everybody, you guys are gonna love it!” seventh grade band member Kaitlyn Carr said.

For more information contact the WCHCS Central Office at (740) 335-6620.

