Jeffersonville Lions Club provides scholarships

The Jeffersonville Lions Club is awarding four scholarships and assisting in a fifth to Miami Trace High School students from the Jeffersonville area. The fifth scholarship, the Ralph Detty Memorial Scholarship, is in conjunction with the Detty family. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and need. The winners of the scholarships will be announced during graduation time. Pictured are (left to right) Lions Club member Larry Schriver, Mallory Bihl, scholarship coordinator for Miami Trace, Lions Club member Terry Jackson, and Lions Club member Sue Burnside.

The Jeffersonville Lions Club is awarding four scholarships and assisting in a fifth to Miami Trace High School students from the Jeffersonville area. The fifth scholarship, the Ralph Detty Memorial Scholarship, is in conjunction with the Detty family. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and need. The winners of the scholarships will be announced during graduation time. Pictured are (left to right) Lions Club member Larry Schriver, Mallory Bihl, scholarship coordinator for Miami Trace, Lions Club member Terry Jackson, and Lions Club member Sue Burnside. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_IMG950598.jpg The Jeffersonville Lions Club is awarding four scholarships and assisting in a fifth to Miami Trace High School students from the Jeffersonville area. The fifth scholarship, the Ralph Detty Memorial Scholarship, is in conjunction with the Detty family. The scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, extracurricular activities and need. The winners of the scholarships will be announced during graduation time. Pictured are (left to right) Lions Club member Larry Schriver, Mallory Bihl, scholarship coordinator for Miami Trace, Lions Club member Terry Jackson, and Lions Club member Sue Burnside.