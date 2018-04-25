Registration open for United Way Golf Outing

The United Way of Fayette County is planning its annual golf outing for Friday, June 1 at Crown Hill Golf Club.

This is the largest fundraiser event of the year and organizers said they hope the community will join them for a fun day of golf. Additionally, organizers said there will be lots of great raffle and silent auction items this year, and prizes will be awarded for longest drive, closest to the pin, and the “Best Dressed Team” will receive a new award.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with a shot gun start at noon.

The United Way of Fayette County helps support over 30 local programs and agencies. Participation in the event will help Fayette County residents get a warm meal, help at risk youth to have a safe place to socialize, help homeless find a warm bed and so much more.

Registration is $200 a team and teams can register by calling The United Way of Fayette County office at (740) 335-8932 or register online at www.unitedwayfayco.org.