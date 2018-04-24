Seven heading to Buckeye Girls State

The American Legion Post 25 Ladies Auxiliary recently announced the young ladies from local high schools who have been chosen to participate in Buckeye Girls State from June 10 through June 16 at the University of Mount Union.

Nearly 900 high schools girls who will be seniors when school starts in August will participate in the government-in-action workshop sponsored by the Ohio American Legion Auxiliary. The program is designed to educate the citizens of tomorrow in city, county and state government functions and operations. The Girls State program was organized as a national Americanism activity by the 1937 National Convention. The program is a practical application of Americanism and good citizenship. The entire program is a non-partisan, non-political attempt to teach and instill in the youth of American a love of God and country.

This year, three girls from Miami Trace Local Schools; Khenadi Grubb, Tori Evans, and Meri Grace Carson, and four girls from Washington Court House City Schools; Taylor Smith, Hailey Snyder, Hannah Haithcock and Grace Gerber were selected. The ladies auxiliary recently shared the hard work each girl puts in at their schools.

Miami Trace High School:

Grubb is the daughter of Scott and Christian Grubb. Her activities include high school soccer, varsity cheerleading, Key Club, Spanish Club, student government, FFA, SOS, FCA, Drama Club, Soundsations, Symphonic Choir, spring musical, working at Kings Island as a life guard, and 4-H. Grubb has been class president, vice president, and secretary, takes piano lessons, and is active in her church youth group.

Evans, daughter of Todd and Rachel Evans, spends her time in the Heritage Memorial Youth group, at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, in student government, as junior class president, in Key Club, in Spanish Club, in Science Club and competing in varsity basketball, soccer and track and field. Additionally, she is the FFA student advisor and treasurer, 4-H club president, a member of the Ohio State Teen leadership council (Fayette County), an Ohio 4-H Ambassador, a Junior fair board member, a camp counselor, a Scarecrow Festival Queen, a Fayette County Jr. Canine Ambassador and has hosted two 5K runs as a 4-H project.

Carson, who is an alternate, is the daughter of Michael and Maryann Carson. Her activities include FFA reporter, FFA student development officer, National Honors Society, junior class treasurer, Spanish Club, student government, cheerleading, girls golf, show choir, symphonic choir, Aerial’s Acro team, president of the Pigs-N-Things 4-H club, vice president of the Junior Fair board and an active member of Crossroads Christian Church.

Washington High School:

Smith, daughter of Shawn and Tiffani Smith, participates in soccer, track, and basketball for three years, freshman choir, symphonic choir, CU lead, OHSAA, leadership conference and HOBY.

Snyder is the daughter of Craig Snyder and Destiny Detty. She participates in DECA, student council, yearbook, We the People competition and debate team.

Haithcock, who is an alternate and daughter of Steve and Angie Haithcock, is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, symphonic choir, church volunteering, The Well at Sunnyside, Cincinnati Angels basketball program volunteering and also enjoys reading to residents at local nursing homes.

Gerber, an alternate, is the daughter of Eric and Beth Gerber. Her activities and accolades include performing in concert, jazz, pep and marching band, playing volleyball, earning a place in the Academy of Scholars, swimming, designing the show bill for the high school musicals, attending student caucus, participating in Hi-Y and the Art Club, practicing martial arts and participating in church program services and 4-H, and enjoying babysitting.

The ladies auxiliary asks the community to congratulate these young ladies on their achievements.

Khenadi Grubb http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_img008.jpg Khenadi Grubb Tori Evans http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_img009.jpg Tori Evans Meri Grace Carson http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_img010.jpg Meri Grace Carson Taylor Smith http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_img011.jpg Taylor Smith Hailey Snyder http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_img012.jpg Hailey Snyder Hannah Haithcock http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_img013.jpg Hannah Haithcock Grace Gerber http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_received_566345557082743.jpeg Grace Gerber

Local students receive select honor, workshop set for June 10-16