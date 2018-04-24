‘Drug Take-Back Day’ set for this Saturday

This Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office will again partner with the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Those interested in “Drug Take-Back Day” should bring their pills for disposal to the sheriff’s office annex building at 110 W. Market St. in Washington C.H. and pull to the rear parking lot where a deputy will meet them for disposal of medications, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

In addition to the annex drop-off site, the sheriff’s office is accepting drop-offs at the 28th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day this Saturday at Grace Community Church in Washington C.H. The event runs until 2 p.m.

Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abuse prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Stanforth also reminds the community that in addition to participating in the National Take Back Days, there is a disposal container in the lobby area of the sheriff’s office where these types of drugs can be disposed of any time throughout the year.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about Saturday’s Take Back event, go to the DEA Diversion website at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

