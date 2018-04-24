Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 22

Madison L. Carey, 20, 402 Clyburn Ave., no operator’s license.

Harmon L. Austin, 30, Columbus, fugitive from justice.

Jacob A. Wilson, 24, 434 Glenn Ave., expired registration, fictitious registration.

Julio Villalobos, 39, Troy, trafficking in drugs (second-degree felony), possession of drugs (second-degree felony).

Phillip S. Justice, 30, 863 Aspen Drive, dog at large.

Dustin A. Morris, 28, at large in Washington C.H., railroad trespass.

Ethan Snyder, 26, 415 E. Court St., no operator’s license, no motorcycle endorsement, protective helmet required.

April 21

Austin S. Kinzer, 21, 825 Comfort Lane, possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor), no operator’s license, unsafe vehicle.

Benjamin L. Ford, 30, 961 Delaware St., possession of drug paraphernalia, Fairfield County warrant.

April 20

Joshua E. Frost, 36, 1010 Briar Ave., disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

John W. Lyons, 56, 425 Forest St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Marky B. Bellar, 29, 518 Gibbs Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Gloria E. Duncan, 87, 678 Robinson Road, Lot 80, speed 40/25.

Morgan E. Coil, 18, 820 Highland Ave., Apt. 3C, speed.

David D. Myers, 54, Greenfield, speed.

David K. Self, 76, 130 Summit Lane, no operator’s license, operation at intersection.

April 19

James V. Green, 39, New Holland, failure to appear warrant from Sugar Creek Township.

Joshua E. Frost, 36, 1010 Briar Ave., domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Kristen N. Hayslip, 26, 324 E. Elm St., no operator’s license, leaving the scene, starting/stopping without safety.

Carrie A. Mason, 240 Draper St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

James V. Green, 39, at large, theft (first-degree misdemeanor), burglary (second-degree felony), menacing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Malachi Lewis, 20, 223 N. Fayette St., no operator’s license.

John A. Helton, 62, 824 S. Hinde St., speed 47/25.

Paul M. Gookenbarger, 44, 5763 State Route 753, OVI, OVI prior refusal, no operator’s license, squealing tires.

Whitney Delong, 30, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Antoine E. Turner, 32, 6 Heritage Court, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Joshua T. Wilson, 31, 210 W. Market St., no operator’s license, expired registration.

April 18

Brandi L. Ratliff, 43, Xenia, Chillicothe Police Department bench warrant.

Krystal Burton, 32, 613 Eastern Ave., no operator’s license, expired registration.

Keith Giffin, 53, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

Kristopher M. Reid, 23, 220 McKinley Ave., Ohio State Patrol warrant – failure to appear.

Brandi J. Penrod, 34, Circleville, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jordan T. Adams, 32, 1127 Campbell St., no operator’s license.

Brittani N. Harris, 26, 625 Lewis St., Apt. B, no operator’s license.

April 17

Keith A. Giffin, 53, Jeffersonville, drug abuse IV, drug abuse IV.

April 16

Wanda S. Haithcock, 35, 713 Briar Ave., assault.

Heather R. Moore, 26, 2167 Jenni Lane, no operator’s license.

Lorry Stroup, 45, 4896 Washington-Waterloo Road, no operator’s license.

Travis Osborne, 40, 1834 Beacon St., no operator’s license, speed.