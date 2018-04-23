CAC recognized with Community Action Month

In recognition of the efforts of the Community Action Commission of Fayette County, the Fayette County Commissioners signed a proclamation on Monday designating May 2018 as Community Action Month.

During the regular Monday meeting, Tony Anderson, Jack DeWeese and Dan Dean gathered to celebrate CAC. In the signed proclamation, the commissioners acknowledge the work that Community Action does for people both in and out of Fayette County.

“Whereas, Community Action connects individuals and families to approaches that help them succeed and promotes community-wide solution to challenges throughout our cities, suburbs and rural areas; and” the proclamation reads. “Whereas, Community Action serves 99 percent of America’s counties in rural, suburban and urban communities, offering life-changing services that create pathways to prosperity by connecting families to job training, affordable housing, utility assistance for seniors, promoting community-wide solutions and sharing expertise…”

According to its website, the mission of the Community Action Commission of Fayette County is to combat causes of poverty, expand community services, and implement projects necessary to provide services and further community improvements. Additionally, its mission is also to consider the problems concerning youth, adults and senior citizens and deal with the prevention and solving of those problems.

“Community Action agencies provide valuable services across the country helping those less fortunate, helping families keep their utilities on, housing for the homeless, repairing the homes of seniors to make sure they have safe housing and enabling them to stay in their homes,” Steve Creed, CAC self-help housing director, said. “We help folks make their homes more energy-efficient, helping not only the household but also all the country by reducing the use of gas and electricity, thereby reducing pollutants in the air by reducing the energy output needed. We are involved in many things benefiting the communities we serve, from drug abuse awareness, educating young children through Head Start, feeding and housing the poor and seniors, and more. The benefits of Community Action affect not only our clients but the entire community.”

The provision of affordable housing is a specific purpose of the agency, as is the development of income-generating projects consistent with the purposes of the corporation, which will increase funds available for services and reduce the agency’s dependence on public funds. Their vision, according to the website, is to facilitate the development of effective community programs that provide every individual and neighborhood in the community with the opportunity to thrive.

“Now, therefore, Board of Fayette County Commissioners of Fayette County Ohio do hereby proclaim May 2018 as Community Action Month in recognition of the hard work and dedication of Fayette County Community Action Commission, Washington C.H., OH.”

For more information on the Community Action Commission of Fayette County, call (740) 335-7282.

The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at (740) 335-0720.

