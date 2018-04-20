Fayette Co. woman killed in crash

A one-vehicle crash on State Route 753 claimed the life of a 37-year-old Fayette County woman early Friday morning.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, a 1998 Toyota Camry, driven by Amanda D. Saltz-Smith of Washington C.H., was heading south on State Route 753 south of the Stuckey Road intersection when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest in a field.

Saltz-Smith was reportedly unrestrained, and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m.

“It appeared the crash occurred during the overnight hours but wasn’t discovered until dawn,” said Stanforth.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash and was towed from the scene. Members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene and they continue to investigate the accident. Also assisting at the scene were members of the Washington Fire Department, Fayette County EMS and the Sheriff’s Crash Response Team.

Anyone with more information can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_star2-u3164.jpg

37-year-old ejected from vehicle early Friday morning on SR 753

By Ryan Carter rcarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica