Cherry Hill shows support for retired teacher

Staff at Cherry Hill Primary School gathered on Friday to show support for Cyndi Meriweather, a retired Washington City School teacher suffering from breast cancer. Some of the staff will participate in Step Up For Stefanie’s Champions Walk/Run in Columbus over the weekend. Over the last 16 years, Stefanie’s Champions have raised more than $1.7 million for the Spielman Fund.

Staff at Cherry Hill Primary School gathered on Friday to show support for Cyndi Meriweather, a retired Washington City School teacher suffering from breast cancer. Some of the staff will participate in Step Up For Stefanie’s Champions Walk/Run in Columbus over the weekend. Over the last 16 years, Stefanie’s Champions have raised more than $1.7 million for the Spielman Fund. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_2018042095083910.jpg Staff at Cherry Hill Primary School gathered on Friday to show support for Cyndi Meriweather, a retired Washington City School teacher suffering from breast cancer. Some of the staff will participate in Step Up For Stefanie’s Champions Walk/Run in Columbus over the weekend. Over the last 16 years, Stefanie’s Champions have raised more than $1.7 million for the Spielman Fund.