Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 23-27 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 a.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Card-making

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

The lunch menu for the week of April 23-27 is as follows:

MONDAY

Shredded chicken taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, shredded lettuce/diced tomato, fruit

TUESDAY

Vegetable beef soup, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, tossed salad, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding

THURSDAY

Liver & onions, mashed potatoes & gravy, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit, unfrosted cake