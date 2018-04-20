Altrusa enjoys outing to Patchwork Gardens Greenhouse

Members and guests of Altrusa International of Washington C.H., Inc., enjoyed an outing to Patchwork Gardens Greenhouse for the April program meeting. Planting design tips were presented by Stacey Wilt, owner of the local greenhouse operation now in its 35th year. She also offered a generous discount to those Altrusans who were interested in starting their shopping for spring and summer flowers, and asked some of her employees to stay on after normal closing hours to advise the private group of several dozen women. Shown are (from left) Patchwork Gardens owner Stacey Wilt and Altrusan (and part-time employee) Janet Martin.

Altrusa’s Membership Committee, chaired by Kay Walker, provided a colorful picnic supper at the April program meeting at Patchwork Gardens Greenhouse. Each of the club’s five standing committees takes charge annually of a “carry-in” dinner; and at this particular meeting the normal number of door prizes was increased dramatically by the generous donation of blooming plants by owner Stacey Wilt. Shown organizing the box supper are (from left) Membership Committee members Elaine Crutcher, Claudia Coe and chair Kay Walker.