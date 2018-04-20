Locals receive exceptional achievement awards

Individuals from Fayette County were honored recently at the Region 14/Hopewell Center’s 35th-annual Exceptional Achievement Award Recognition Ceremony at Hillsboro Elementary.

Exceptional Achievement Award recipients were cited for services they have provided this past school year to ensure students with disabilities achieve personal, social or academic goals of the highest standards. This award is a unique recognition since it is granted to a limited number of individuals from throughout the five counties that Region 14/Hopewell serves and is provided by both parents and educators.

The Exceptional Achievement Award winners for Fayette County are: Belle Aire Student Council (Maddie Allen, Gavin Coffman, Abigail Dowell, Allison Ervin, Isaac Hood, Jocelyn Pettit, Scotti Quigley, Lucia Wilson and Matt Melnek), Rachel Brobeck, Katelyn Chester, Ginger Hixson and Lasionna Scruggs.

Matthew Gilmore, a student at Washington Court House City School District, was honored as the Outstanding Student Award recipient for Fayette County. He was nominated in the area of art achievement. The Outstanding Student award acknowledges achievements of school-age children and youth with disabilities. The Outstanding Student is selected by special education administrators.

Region 14 Governing Board and Parent Advisory Council of the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center and Brown County Educational Service Center sponsored the Exceptional Achievement Award Recognition Ceremony. They wish to extend their congratulations to the award recipients who have given the most precious gift of all – themselves.

Individuals from Fayette County were honored recently at the Region 14/Hopewell Center 35th-annual Exceptional Achievement Award Recognition Ceremony at Hillsboro Elementary. Pictured (L to R): front row: Lucia Wilson, Maddie Allen, Jocelyn Pettit and Gavin Coffman. Middle row: Scotti Quigley, Allison Ervin, Isaac Hood and Abigail Dowell. Back row: Amy O’Dierno, Ginger Hixson, Rachel Brobeck, Lasionna Scruggs and Matt Melnek. Not Present: Katelyn Chester. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_KR5A1452.jpg Individuals from Fayette County were honored recently at the Region 14/Hopewell Center 35th-annual Exceptional Achievement Award Recognition Ceremony at Hillsboro Elementary. Pictured (L to R): front row: Lucia Wilson, Maddie Allen, Jocelyn Pettit and Gavin Coffman. Middle row: Scotti Quigley, Allison Ervin, Isaac Hood and Abigail Dowell. Back row: Amy O’Dierno, Ginger Hixson, Rachel Brobeck, Lasionna Scruggs and Matt Melnek. Not Present: Katelyn Chester. Pictured (L to R): State Representative Doug Green; Nick Owens, District 10 State Board of Education Board Member; Teresa Lewis, Field Representative for US Representative Brad Wenstrup; Matthew Gilmore and Tom Bailey, Superintendent of Washington Court House City Schools. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_KR5A1250.jpg Pictured (L to R): State Representative Doug Green; Nick Owens, District 10 State Board of Education Board Member; Teresa Lewis, Field Representative for US Representative Brad Wenstrup; Matthew Gilmore and Tom Bailey, Superintendent of Washington Court House City Schools.