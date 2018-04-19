National Day of Prayer returns May 3

With the National Day of Prayer just a few weeks away (May 3), the local NDP Task Force has been busy making preparations.

NDP t-shirts have been sold, posters are being displayed, and yard signs are being placed in yards. These preparations will be happening not only in Fayette County, but across the nation. Typically, there are around 40,000 events each year.

The theme of this year’s event is UNITY. Unfortunately, any time we turn on the television, we see examples of disunity. Christians can take the lead by heeding the verse in Ephesians 4:3, which says, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

The task force welcomed two new members at the last meeting – Tex Shadley and his son, Christian Shadley.

Even before the May 3 events, the task force invites people to bring a friend or your family or church group to the Downtown Prayer Walk on Saturday, April 28 at 3 p.m. starting at the gazebo in Washington C.H. Proceeding the walk will be the Bible Reading Marathon at the Court House Gazebo at 1 p.m.

May 3 events include:

· The noon service at the Court House Gazebo (Grace United Methodist Church if it rains)

· The evening service at South Side Church of Christ, 921 S. Fayette St., at 7 p.m.

· There will be a 4 p.m. service at the Veteran’s Memorial in Jeffersonville.

Everyone is welcomed and urged to attend the events. Let’s come together in UNITY to pray for our county and country.

Fayette County Commissioners sign a proclamation designating May 3 as the National Day of Prayer for Fayette County. Those pictured include: Pat Brinkman and commissioner Tony Anderson seated; in back: commissioner Jack DeWeese, Paul Bain, Nancy Penwell, Janey Miles, Mary Estle and commissioner Dan Dean. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_IMG952461.jpg Fayette County Commissioners sign a proclamation designating May 3 as the National Day of Prayer for Fayette County. Those pictured include: Pat Brinkman and commissioner Tony Anderson seated; in back: commissioner Jack DeWeese, Paul Bain, Nancy Penwell, Janey Miles, Mary Estle and commissioner Dan Dean.