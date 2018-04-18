Chamber recognizes Trends

On April 13, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador group presented Trends Downtown on Court with their Silver Anniversary recognition! For the last 25 years, the staff of Trends has provided our community with the highest quality hair care services and products. If you haven’t been in lately, be sure to check out the wide variety of services they now provide.

